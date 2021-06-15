Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 16:30

Pallas Foods rebrands to Sysco Ireland

Invests €20m to support continued growth and upgrade their facilities in Cork and Limerick
Sysco Ireland rebranded trucks as Pallas Foods rebrands to Sysco Ireland.

Rory Noonan

FOODSERVICE company, Pallas Foods, which has been part of the Sysco Group since 2009, has rebranded as Sysco Ireland. 

The business has seen significant growth in recent years across the island of Ireland, supported by an investment of €20m in the expansion and refresh of its delivery fleet and continued transformation of the company’s e-commerce platforms and IT infrastructure. 

This investment includes an €8m upgrade of the company’s existing site in Newcastle West and a new facility in Cork in 2020.

Sysco Ireland has also announced plans to invest in two new facilities in Galway and Belfast, to support future growth ambitions.

Peter Jackson, Sysco Ireland CEO, said: “Sysco first acquired Pallas Foods in 2009; a customer-first business which was built in the west of Ireland and has since developed a comprehensive national network. 

"In 2018 we began the brand migration journey which then accelerated significantly over the last 12 months. While there will be a new logo on our trucks, the values of our business and the legacy of always putting the customer first will not change. 

"We create solutions for customers, we are committed to helping them be a success.” The company unveiled a number of supports across 2020 for customer businesses impacted by Covid-19 restrictions. 

"These included a partnership with Flipdish to help on-trade customers move to a takeaway model, as well as offers of 10% off online orders coinciding with reopening periods in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. Sysco has reintroduced this offer for customers as indoor dining reopens in Northern Ireland and outdoor dining in the Republic of Ireland.

Peter Jackson added: “Our business is driven by people. From local growers, producers, and suppliers who we’ve worked with for many years, to our colleagues throughout the country, each of them plays their part in supporting our customers. 

"We will continue to support local jobs across Ireland, both directly in our workforce, and by sourcing 70% of our products from Irish suppliers, many of which are family-run or smaller artisan businesses. Our new online platform Sysco Store gives these businesses a great virtual shop window on which they can tell their story, market their products and promote their brands.

"We are looking forward to welcoming more people to the Sysco team in Ireland across 2021 and beyond.” 

Serving customers across hospitality, retail, healthcare, and education, Sysco Ireland employs more than 1,300 people in every county in Ireland, representing 35 different nationalities.

