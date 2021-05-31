Frylite Cork employees benefit from KeepWell Mark

FRYLITE, a leading supplier of fresh food oils to Ireland’s catering and hospitality industry, has been awarded Ibec’s workplace wellness accreditation, the KeepWell Mark.

For more than 30 years Frylite has been focused on building success in the marketplace not just by ensuring food industry customers can rely on exceptional quality, but also by building and developing its team.

The business, which currently employs more than 200 employees, delivers this mantra across all of its bases in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Coleraine, Lisburn, and Strabane.

It does this by focusing on eight key aspects including leadership, physical activity, healthy eating, mental health, absence, smoking, and intoxicants, as well as offering support for employee mental health.

The latter support offering has been especially active during the Covid-19 pandemic when the company also promoted staff connectivity between the team.

The KeepWell Mark is an evidence-based award that recognises Irish employers who invest in workplace health and wellbeing. Its aim is to help businesses benchmark workplace wellbeing activity through a set of systematic and methodical steps.

The framework includes a self-assessment, an onsite assessment from an Ibec approved external assessor and culminates with a report that outlines areas for improvement – allowing a business to chart its way to success.

Frylite has met the Ibec criteria and will continue to develop work practices and processes that further enable and enhance employee wellbeing.

Throughout the pandemic and despite challenging conditions, Frylite has continued to put staff wellbeing first, enabling a stable base for the company’s future growth. Most recently, that growth includes opening a new depot in Lisburn, County Antrim, bringing the total number of depots across Ireland to six.

This latest award comes hot on the heels of last year’s success for Frylite who picked up the Deloitte Best Managed Company Award 2020.

Frylite’s Managing Director Eamon McCay said: “We have a great team here at Frylite and we’ve always done whatever we can to invest in their health and wellbeing. The KeepWell Mark is valuable recognition of that but we’ll continue to keep raising our standards in terms of looking after our people, their health, wellbeing, and safety.”

The company will be recruiting for new HGV drivers countrywide and believes that the prestigious workplace accolade will greatly enhance its team.