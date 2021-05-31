My Career: I have over 38 years’ experience

Name: Simone Nelson

Age: 57

Lives: Cork

Job title: Founder of 2B Organic

Salary bracket: 60,000+

Education background: I love education and studied in a lot of colleges including Katong Convent Singapore, Alexandra College Miltown Dublin, Bronwyn Conroy Beauty College Grafton Street Dublin, and College of Natural Medicine Dublin.

Hobbies: Sailing, Skiing, Cooking, Painting, Poetry, Weaving, Art. My artwork is actually on my 2B Organic packaging.

Describe your job in five words: Manufacturing and Formulation of Organic Skincare.

Describe yourself in five words: Creative, Sociable, Survivor, Warm-hearted, Giver.

Personality needed for this kind of work? Creativity and Great Attention to Detail.

How long are you doing this job? Five years.

How did you get this job? Ever since my children were born, I wanted to launch my own skincare range. My kids were my inspiration as they suffered from allergies, and after several tests, we still didn’t know what was causing them. When my son was two years old, we went organic – and within two months all his allergies had practically disappeared.

I qualified as a Herbalist and Naturopath – this was quite a challenge for me as it involved over 150 herbs (which all have Latin names!) and all the phytochemistry and pathologies that are associated with them. But I found it very interesting and inspiring.

As herbalists, we don’t treat the condition but the whole body as they are all interlinked. I set up my own company, 2B Organic, four years ago and now sell a range of organic beauty and skincare products for men, women, and children. My products can do everything from nourishing and moisturising to fighting the signs of ageing and making your skin look and feel amazing, and they contain herbal medicine too.”

Do you need particular qualifications or experience? Yes, you need to be a qualified Herbalist, Naturopath, and Beauty Therapist with a minimum of 2 years of experience. I have over 38 years of experience, between both avenues.

Describe a day at work:

1. Making products in my workshop.

2. Calls to clients.

3. Social Media Videos and Lives.

4. Making up orders and bringing them to the Post Office.

5. Doing Online Consultations making up bespoke creams, teas, and tinctures for them.

6. Researching new information about herbs and their benefits.

7. Attending Webinars in relation to Herbal Medicine.

8. Networking online with other small businesses.

9. Doing accounts and administration.

How many hours do you work a week? It depends on how many orders I have. It could be anything from 8 hours a day to more.

What do you wear to work? I wear different things to work if I am manufacturing I wear a mask, gloves, hairnet, and an apron. If I am at a show or a market I wear something comfortable with flat shoes. If I am on an online consultation I try to wear something bright as I find that warm bright colours are very pleasing and relaxing on the eye to the Client who can sometimes be very nervous.

Is your industry male or female-dominated? Female dominated.

Does this affect you in any particular way? I would have more sales if men were more interested in their skin.

Is your job stressful? How? Rate it on a scale of 1-10: 3! I really love my job, I am very lucky I very rarely get stressed from it.

Do you work with others or on your own? I work with Alison Desmond who is my Marketing Expert and Linda O' Connell who is my Web Designer.

When do you plan to retire or give up working? I have no plans to retire as yet, and possibly never.

Best bits: The best bits are when I see the results of my work on someone's skin especially when it's a cream that I have made for them from a Herbal Consultation.

Worst bits: No worst bits

Advice to those who want your job? Be prepared for a lot of joy in your life!

For more see https://2borganic.ie/