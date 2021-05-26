Imperial Hotel looking for help to serve up playlist suggestions

THE Imperial Hotel is calling on Cork to help them compile the ultimate playlist for their eco-friendly parklet on the South Mall.

They are looking for feelgood music with a ‘park’, ‘green’, ‘garden’ ‘natural’ theme that will give people a boost as they enjoy takeout burritos and other treats from the hotel’s Lafayette restaurant, and enjoy the sights and sounds of the city at the unique outdoor seated area!

You can make your playlist suggestions on the Imperial’s social media and the top 10 entries will win complimentary burritos for two!

The pretty parklet, which is positioned just outside the main entrance of the ‘Grande Dame of Cork’ as the hotel is known, was created in January with support from Cork City Council, Benchspace Cork, and the Cork Zero Waste group. It is now a project of passion for the Imperial ‘family’, who are growing locally sourced pollinator-friendly plants and herbs there, as part of their sustainability ethos and to bring a gorgeous splash of natural colour, texture, and scent to the South Mall.

There is also a newly added bike rack to facilitate cycle access, which is very convenient for anyone popping out for lunch!

General Manager of the Imperial Hotel, Bastien Peyraud said: “The idea to curate a playlist for visitors stemmed from the sensory experience of this miniature urban greenspace - the aromatic plants, community atmosphere, and tasty food are the perfect stimulation of the senses”.

Once the playlist is compiled it will be available publicly on Spotify, so anyone with headphones can listen in on their personal device, ensuring that there is no noise pollution for other visitors.

The Imperial Parklet is part of the Re-imagining Cork City Programme that aims to make Cork’s urban landscape more about the people. The Parklet is currently one of the few places in Cork that customers can sit and enjoy takeaway beverages, breakfast, and lunch. It’s also a handy waiting point for the Imperial’s click and collect afternoon tea and a spot of urban respite for people on the South Mall.

Speaking about the Parklet and the planned pedestrianisation of Pembroke Street, Bastien said: “Outdoor dining has never been more important and we are delighted to have our eco-friendly little Parklet complete with its Hanako flowers from West Cork, and soon our new venue Sketch will be accessible from Pembroke Street, a street which I’m sure will bustling shortly as there is so much variety on the street from the Imperial, to Maynes and Orso.

“The Imperial is affectionately known as the Grande Dame of Cork because of our unique 200 years of history at the heart of the city. The Imperial family can’t wait to reopen fully in the coming weeks to showcase our restyle and renovation work, designed by Allen Flynn CEO of the Flynn Hotel Collection, which kept us busy while working behind closed doors.”

If you would like to contribute a song suggestion for the ‘Parklet Playlist’ tag @theimperialhotelcork on social media from today [25 May 2021], and you will automatically be in with a chance to win burritos for two at the parklet.

