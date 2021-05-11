April registrations positive as  showrooms  reopen

THE Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) has released their official new vehicle statistics.

They said that to present a more accurate picture of the new vehicle registrations, it is important to compare registrations totals with the same period in 2019 (pre-Covid) when businesses were fully operational.

Light commercials vehicles (LCV) see an increase of 2,385 registrations compared to April last year 231 and 1,798 for the same month in 2019. Year to date 13,722 new LCVs were registered, an increase on last year’s 9,500 (+44.4%) and 12,853 on 2019 (+6.67%).

Heavy goods vehicles (HGV) saw 325 registrations in April when compared to 96 in April 2020 and 305 April 2019. Year to date HGV’s registrations total 1,223 compared with 1,004 in 2020 (+21.81%) and 1,189 in 2019 (+2.86%).

5,676 used cars were imported in April 2021, compared with 200 imports in April 2020, a decrease on the 8,887 imports in April 2019. Year to date used imports are up 36.4% (24,095) on 2020 (17,666) and down 32.54% on 2019 (35,719).

For the month of April 596 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 50 in April 2020. So far this year 3,414 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 1,700 on the same period 2020.

Electric vehicle and plug-in hybrids and hybrids continue to increase their market share, with their combined market share now over 22.61%. Diesel now accounts for 36.86%, petrol 32.06%, hybrid 16.66%, electric 6.18% and plug-in electric hybrid 5.95%.

Brian Cooke, SIMI director general commented: “While new car sales to the end of April have now overtaken sales for the same period last year, they are still more than 24% behind pre-Covid 2019.

“The investment in online selling platforms over the last year and the ability to offer a click and deliver service to car buyers has been a lifeline to the Industry during this difficult time.

“The phased re-opening of showrooms announced by the government last week has been welcomed by the industry, and retailers are cautiously optimistic about car sales, both new and used, in the weeks and months ahead.

“It is hoped that pent-up demand allied with the increase in personal savings will see customers returning to showrooms. It should be underlined that car retailing operates in large open spaces, and with low footfall and the ability to social distance well beyond the recommended two metres, showrooms are a safe environment for customers.”