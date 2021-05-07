MACE looking for community unsung heroes

CORK-based MACE stores have teamed up with Ireland out-half Johnny Sexton to offer people the opportunity to share in a prize-fund of €10,000 in a community initiative whereby customers and the public nominate their Unsung Hero.

MACE is challenging the people of Cork to nominate that special someone who goes the extra mile to make a difference, but in many cases do not get the recognition they deserve. We want people to nominate their unsung hero, and to tell us which award you think they should win and why. There are five special individual awards with a prize of €1,000 for the most worthy hero in each category.

The individual Award Categories are:

Charity Award Child & Youth Award Environment Award Sports, Health & Well-being Award MACE Staff Award.

The special overall MACE Community Award will single out someone from around Ireland who really goes over and above to give something back to their community. Do you know someone who gives themselves selflessly to benefit a charity organisation or the environment? If so, then we want to hear from you. Nominate that person by logging onto www.mace.ie/unsung-heroes and highlighting just why they deserve to be recognised as an Unsung Hero.

Each category winner will receive €1,000 while the overall special MACE Community Unsung Hero will receive an overall prize of €5,000.

MACE Ambassador Johnny Sexton is very excited to be part of an initiative that sees the public nominate someone special to their community who embodies all that is good about their community, someone who truly is a local hero.

“I’m delighted to be a part of this exciting initiative. The last year-and-a-half has been a very challenging time for all of us and little acts of kindness have gone a long way to help people. The Unsung Hero is a person who puts the needs of others ahead of their own and I am really looking forward to seeing the wide range of thoughtful and spontaneous acts by people in communities all around the country.

"I am genuinely proud to be working with MACE in promoting this positive community initiative throughout towns and villages in Ireland.”

The closing date for entries is May 31 and entering couldn’t be simpler. Log onto www.mace.ie/unsung-heroes and nominate that special someone you believe is a true Unsung Hero. There is no limit on the number of award categories you can enter and you can even enter yourself.

MACE Sales Director, Daniel O’Connell, commented: “We all know that person who consistently goes out of their way to do something nice or special for someone and this is your chance to acknowledge their kindness.

"MACE is determined to contribute positively to the communities we serve by supporting those that lead a life filled with acts of kindness and we want to celebrate the Unsung Heroes all around Ireland.”