Cork company donate security system to school

CONVERGINT Technologies a global leader in service-based systems integration, has announced the donation of a security system to Ballyvongane National School.

The donation included the installation of IP, CCTV, IP intercom system, and an intruder alarm upgrade with monitoring.

This project was completed as part of Convergint’s Global program STEP Up for Schools.

Enhancing school security can provide a vital level of protection for students, faculty, and visitors and in that spirit, Convergint created its STEP Up initiative to help strengthen security in schools by providing free resources and enabling technology donation and installation.

“Ever since Convergint Technologies in the United States started the Step up initiative I have wanted to find a deserving school that would both need and appreciate our support in securing their education facility,” said Adrian Hill, commercial director EMEA of Convergint Technologies.

Adrian added: “Whilst many city schools receive funding the rural community schools seldom receive the needed funds to enhance and protect their facilities and pupils.

“It has been a fantastic experience giving back to the community and especially to a region where Convergint has invested in the hiring of Cork-based colleagues and plan to open our new regional office here in Cork on June 1 to continue supporting our clients and future growth in the area.

“A special note of thanks needs to go out to all the Convergint Ireland team for their efforts but especially to Pat McMahon and Alan Farmer who were the very diligent engineers that completed the installation at the school.

“Many thanks also to Ms Selena O’ Regan who was the project manager ensuring standards and timings were all met to complete the programme.”

School principal Liam Buckley has thanked Convergint Technologies for their generosity.

“We would like to thank Adrian and all the team at Convergint Technologies for their generosity in sponsoring the new security system for our school,” said Mr Buckley.

“It is particularly appreciated as we are a rural school (outside Macroom) that relies on the goodwill and generosity of companies like Convergint Technologies for the purchase and maintenance of essential systems within our school.

“It goes without saying we wouldn’t have been able to afford these top range systems and we are indebted to Adrian and the staff of Convergint Technologies for helping with this professional project.”