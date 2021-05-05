Welcome for trade deal approval

THE European Parliament has approved the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which is the post-Brexit trade deal with Britain.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has welcomed the passing of the agreement and said we must all prepare now for this ‘new relationship’ with the UK.

MEP Clune said: “I welcome that MEPs have voted in favour of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and the UK. Any agreement on trade is better than no agreement. We are all now busy preparing for the next chapter in our 800 year relationship with the UK.

"It will be a different relationship particularly for business but I believe that we will continue to have a strong and friendly relationship with the UK. We will hope that the close trading ties built up over centuries will endure and will be supported by the common travel area.

“Ireland’s place is now and will be at the heart of Europe. Our membership of the EU has allowed us to grow in stature both in economic and diplomatic terms and we will continue to use our voice at the table to help shape European policies and in so doing further our foreign policies. Europe is a good place for small member states.”

MEPs voted in favour of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and the UK. On December 24, 2020, EU and UK negotiators agreed on the Trade and Cooperation Agreement establishing the terms for future EU-UK cooperation. To minimise disruption, the agreement has been provisionally applied since January 1, 2021.

Parliament’s consent was necessary for the agreement to enter into force permanently before it lapsed last Friday.

EU lawmakers debated the post-Brexit trade agreement between the European Union and Britain for the last time on Tuesday and they have now voted to give the accord overwhelming approval.