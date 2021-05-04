Importance of workplace wellbeing rises amongst small business owners

MORE than two thirds (69%) of small business owners access workplace wellbeing resources to support the health and wellbeing of their employees compared to one third in 2019, according to a new ‘Workplace Wellbeing Survey’ from the Small Firms Association (SFA) published ahead of the 7th National Workplace Wellbeing Day, taking place tomorrow.

Sven Spollen-Behrens, SFA Director, said: “It is wonderful to see a doubling in the number of small business owners providing health and wellbeing resources to their employees.

“Covid restrictions have impacted the mental and physical health and wellbeing of employers and employees. Small businesses owners recognising that they have an important responsibility in supporting staff through these challenging times is vital to the resilience and productivity of an organisation and will be essential when companies begin to rebuild after this crisis passes.

“Despite their size small business is doing what it can to support employee wellbeing through bike to work schemes, healthy eating initiatives and organising walking clubs and exercise classes. Highlighting that effective wellbeing programmes don’t have to be costly, and much can be done to support employees on a limited budget.

“Workplace wellness initiatives have proven to reduce absenteeism, enhance employee engagement and increase productivity. To improve the importance of wellbeing across Ireland’s small business community, greater access to initiatives and services are needed in this area. We would like to see funding directed towards Local Enterprise Offices to provide resources and guidance on health and wellbeing for small business owners and their teams.

“SFA calls on small firms to prepare for the 7th National Workplace Wellbeing Day, taking place on Friday 30 April 2021. The only national day in the EU specifically dedicated by business to shining a spotlight on employee health and wellbeing, it is marked by companies across Ireland celebrating with a range of health and wellbeing activities in the workplace, with up to 1000 companies participating annually.

“I encourage the small business community to get their business listed as a participating organisation by signing up today at www.wellbeingday.ie and to visit https://www.sfa.ie/0/WWND2021 to view the SFAs new ‘Practical guide to supporting employee wellbeing webinar’ and for activity ideas to suit the smallest of workplaces ” Spollen-Behrens concluded.