Hotel manager praises staff after award win

THE Montenotte Hotel in Cork has been named Best Cork Hotel at the 2020 Cork Business of the Year Awards.

The prestigious Cork Business of the Year Awards are organised by the Cork Business Association (CBA) and recognise the outstanding contribution to Cork City of businesses in various sectors. The awards took place virtually in a specially commissioned Taste of the City celebration night.

General Manager of the Montenotte Hotel, Brian Bowler said on their win: “We are really delighted to win Best Cork Hotel 2020 at the Cork Business Association, Cork Business of the Year Awards recently.

"This award is great recognition and acknowledges the exceptional dedication of our wonderful team given the difficult year that our industry has gone through. Our team are now readying themselves to return to work and ensure that the 2021 season will be a successful one as The Montenotte continues to enhance its service standards and product offering.

"We are all really looking forward to fully reopening very soon and to welcoming people back to enjoy our beautiful hotel once again.”

As the hotel team plan for its re-opening soon, guests will be able to view a collection of paintings by Cork artist Jennifer McAuliffe which is now on exhibit at the hotel until July 2021, as part of the hotel’s thriving artist in residence programme to support Irish artistic talent.

The hotel is currently offering many experiential packages for its summer guests including the “Ultimate 3 Night Luxury Getaway”.

This romantic package, based on a three-night stay in an executive room with a bottle of prosecco on arrival, includes breakfast each morning, dinner on two evenings in the Panorama Bistro, a gin cocktail making class using their bespoke Montenotte Botanical Gin which you can then enjoy as you watch the sunset from the Panorama Terrace.

Also included is a rejuvenating 50-minute treatment at Bellevue Spa, a personal training session at Motion Health Club, a visit to the Cameo Cinema to watch a movie and unlimited use of the Victorian Gardens.

The package is completed with a visit to Nano Nagle Place in Cork city with a guided tour of this very special heritage centre.

For more on The Montenotte Hotel visit TheMontenotteHotel.com