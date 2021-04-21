Cork start-up reduce online meeting fatigue with Virtual AI Assistant

Quickminutes, a Cork based tech company founded in 2014, has launched their new AI-powered virtual meeting assistant for Microsoft Teams.

Called the QM Assistant, the innovative product built by Quickminutes will allow current and future customers the capability of reducing online meeting fatigue, increasing team morale and reducing burnout.

The virtual meeting assistant product allows users to configure meeting notifications, create agendas, attach minutes and more using natural language or text.

The QM Assistant product was built using expert knowledge from Quickminutes product developer and 22-year-old final year Business Information Systems student (UCC) Jordan Morrison.

Jordan leveraged his college 6-month industry placement experience working with Northwell Health's Emerging Tech and Innovation (NETI) team in Manhattan, New York to build the product. The NETI team is piloting an innovative AI powered virtual assistant for clinicians in Microsoft Teams called Nora, and it is currently saving thousands of hours for clinicians in New York's largest healthcare system.

The product leverages the most recent advancements in Natural Language Processing, a subfield of Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, and Linguistics to create a delightful and natural way for users to do meetings within the hugely popular business communication platform, Microsoft Teams.

QuickMinutes.com is a 10 person Cork-based tech company that offers meeting management software for virtual meetings for businesses and committees of all sizes.

Recent events with Covid-19 have fuelled their growth as the company is scaling its tech capabilities.

Knocknaheeny native CEO Danny O'Donovan describes Quickminutes’ platform as “Discipline as a service, offering robust and intuitive software solutions that power structured meetings for large organisations”.