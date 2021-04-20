RDJ achieves KeepWell Mark

RONAN Daly Jermyn (RDJ) has been awarded Ibec’s workplace wellness accreditation, the KeepWell Mark. This is as part of a commitment by RDJ to provide the highest standards of workplace wellness, health, and safety to all of its people.

The KeepWell Mark is an evidence-based accreditation and award that recognises Irish employers for investing in workplace health and wellbeing. Its aim is to help businesses benchmark workplace wellbeing activity through a set of systematic and methodical steps. The framework includes a self-assessment, an onsite assessment from an Ibec approved external assessor and culminates with a report that outlines areas for improvement – allowing your business to chart its way to success.

The accreditation takes a holistic approach, focusing on eight key areas and how they impact the business. These eight areas of improvement are leadership, absence management, smoke-free, physical activity, health & safety, mental health, healthy eating, and intoxicants.

RDJ Managing Partner, Richard Martin said: “There is little question about the importance of wellbeing in the workplace. Research shows that companies with a strong culture of health and wellbeing tend to enjoy high motivation levels, collaborative thinking, and stronger, more resilient teams.

“We have seen an even greater need for supporting our peoples’ wellbeing over the past 12 months as Covid-19 presents new challenges and struggles for people in their home and work-life”.

Describing how they put together the firm’s wellbeing programme, Richard Martin said: “Our firm’s Wellness team have led these activities and many of our initiatives have also been driven by requests and suggestions from our team members.”

Recent activities at RDJ have included development and learning seminars to help all RDJ people build awareness of their own health and wellbeing; the roll-out of physical activity-focused initiatives such as a recent challenge that saw more than 120 of the firm’s 250+ people either run or walk a total of over 12,000km ― more than the distance from Cork to New York to Washington DC and on to Los Angeles; and a healthy eating webinar series, with nutritionist Gill O'Shea, to help our people focus on nutrition and physical well-being. RDJ also promotes fitness breaks and classes, running clubs, and support for walking or cycling to work.

Mental health support has been a key focus for the firm over the past 12 months as many people deal with enhanced stress and anxiety related to the Covid-19 pandemic. There is a strong focus on peer support at RDJ with 20 trained mental health first aiders across the firms three offices available for RDJ people to talk to in confidence about any issues in relation to mental health.

Speaking on The KeepWell Mark process, Eimear Demond, People and Culture Director at RDJ, said: “At RDJ we are very much aware of the need to make the health and wellbeing of our people a top priority.

"This is why we are so excited to sign up to The KeepWell Mark, with the ultimate aim of raising the standards of our people’s health, wellbeing, and safety across all aspects of our business.

“We hope that our people will soon begin to feel the tangible benefits of The KeepWell Mark and we look forward to continuing with our Wellness programme for the benefit of everyone at the firm.”