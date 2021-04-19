Focus on supporting local suppliers in West Cork

WIDELY acknowledged as the foodie capital of Ireland, West Cork is home to a multitude of artisan food producers, creating everything from specialist farmhouse cheeses to organic vegetables; Ireland’s finest smoked fish; free-range eggs; chicken, pork, and beef; traditionally cured charcuterie; locally produced honey, preserves and relishes and locally roasted coffee.

The kitchen team at Celtic Ross, led by Executive Chef Shane is focused on supporting local suppliers and champion the ethos of sustainability and quality across the hotel’s range of dining options. Their love of local produce and passion for cooking is the perfect recipe for a truly memorable visit to CRAFT West Cork, the hotel’s artisanal food truck.

The team has recently announced a new and exciting local partnership with the guys at Stone Valley Coffee. Stone Valley feature some of the best coffee around, freshly roasted in Clonakilty in the heart of West Cork.

Always specialty grade and always roasted to perfection. The team at CRAFT have been expertly trained by John and Tom at Stone Valley and are now ready to serve up coffee perfection alongside vibrant and tasty West Cork street food which the food truck has become so well known for.

We all know there has never been a more important time to support local. The menu at CRAFT features local and artisan suppliers who are dedicated to producing delicious ingredients, making Stone Valley the perfect choice for a coffee partner.

CRAFT West Cork is located on the terrace of the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.

See https://www.celticrosshotel.com/-craft-dining.html for menu details and opening times.