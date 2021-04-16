New legal firm for Cork

A NEW and progressive legal practice has officially opened in the heart of Cork City.

ODS Solicitors founded by award-winning solicitor Annette Sheehan and Helene O’Donovan provides legal expertise across a broad range of services from litigation, family law, property, commercial, wills and probate.

Drawing on their experience and in-depth knowledge of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, ODS Solicitors provide client-focused solutions using the most appropriate resolution options including mediation, collaboration, negotiation, and litigation.

Situated a short distance from Cork Circuit Court at Crosses Green, the launch of ODS Solicitors marks a new and exciting chapter for the legal specialists who worked together for many years before setting out on their own.

Skilled in the area of Family Law, Annette Sheehan, from Mitchelstown, is highly regarded for her practical approach to achieving the most effective outcome for clients as they navigate Divorce, Separation, Access, Guardianship, Adoption, and Co-habitation proceedings.

“It had always been our goal to open our own firm. We decided to take the opportunity when it arose despite the current pandemic and we are delighted with how our business has grown since we opened,” Annette explained.

“We have adapted with flexibility to the evolving needs of our clients by offering remote and out-of-hours consultations. Our ethos is to deliver a common-sense approach to decision-making and problem-solving - being flexible to our clients’ needs and availability is part of that promise.” Annette, who was awarded Munster Family Law Solicitor of the Year, currently sits on the Law Society Family Law Committee. She is also a regular contributor to the media and provides training to various organisations. While well-known as a leading Family Law specialist, Annette also has strong litigation practice particularly in areas surrounding commercial litigation and medical negligence.

Co-founder Helene O'Donovan is a client-orientated and results-driven solicitor from Glanmire with over 20 years of legal experience. Regarded for her efficiency and unambiguous legal advice, Helene’s broad portfolio spans private client and corporate client practice.

Helene’s expertise in the area of corporate law includes advising large multinational companies on land and conveyancing matters of all scales.

Helene has a keen interest in renewable energy projects and has considerable experience in large inter-county projects. Helene believes that this is a significant growth area for the practice. She developed her interest with her prior involvement with Energy Cork which is an industry-driven and local initiative.

“This is a legal arena I’m particularly passionate about and look forward to developing further with ODS Solicitors.” “The area of renewable energy is continuing to grow and demands a great level of legal counsel in relation to regulations, planning, financing, consents, and the construction phase,” Helene stated.

Helene is also excited about the ongoing growth in the private property market. “Despite the ongoing pandemic, we have seen a significant uplift in the amount of new purchases and sales. There is a mood of growing positivity and buoyancy in the property market and we anticipate significant movement and activity in the months ahead.”