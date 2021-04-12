CBA prepare for virtual President’s Dinner and Business of  the Year  gala awards night

HOTELS in Cork have come together to curate a Taste of the City At Home experience to showcase the wealth of producers and growers in the region. The collaboration is for the upcoming Cork Business Association’s (CBA) President’s Dinner and Cork Business of Year Awards, which will be presented virtually on April 17.

It is being flagged as the Cork dinner party you can’t miss and is a testament to a city coming together in a challenging year.

Claire Nash from Nash19 will showcase local Cheeses, Mature Gubbeen and Ash Ardsallagh Goats, with Fig Confit.

Five executive head chefs in Cork city hotels and a director of the CBA have created six daring and delicate dishes that will highlight the best local produce that can be found in and around Cork from their favourite producers.

The aim is to shine a light on the region’s smokers, growers, cheesemakers and farmers, whilst also showcasing the creativity and talent of Cork’s hotel chefs as they continue to push boundaries.

The Taste of the City At Home culinary experience is being coordinated by well-known Nash19 owner and CBA Director, Claire Nash. Claire, who has been a leading organiser in Cork’s prestigious Long Table Dinner over the past few years, says “the quality of the food will be on a par with the Long Table and will showcase our favourite local producers and the extraordinary talent of local hotel chefs who are continuously innovating.

"It will be an unmissable evening of fine dining at home – the Cork dinner party you can’t miss! This is what happens when a city comes together.”

President of the Cork Business Association Eoin O'Sullivan added: “Our event will not only recognise businesses and individuals who have made an outstanding contribution or shown true resilience over the past year, but it will also be a stunning showcase for regional producers and the culinary talents of local chefs.

"This sharing dinner for two is the perfect way to thank teams who have put down an extraordinary year, as behind every good employee is a great partner or friend.”

Trevor O'Keeffe, Executive Head Chef at The Metropole, Cork with this dish of Carpaccio of Waterfall Farm Rainbow Beetroot, Turnip and Roasted Almonds. Picture: Joleen Cronin

The Taste of the City At Home dinner will begin with a Carpaccio of Waterfall Farm Beetroot and Roasted Almonds, created by Trevor O’Keeffe in the Metropole Hotel. This will be followed by a starter of Ballycotton Seared Scallop & Crab remoulade with Smoked Salmon, Blas Caviar, and Sea Asparagus, prepared by Jerome Joyce from the Imperial Hotel, while Christopher O’Sullivan from The Cork International Hotel will present a Soup of locally Foraged Nettle and wild garlic with Bacon salt.

The main is West Cork Angus, Filet of Beef Wellington with Fermented Barley, Celeriac & Black Garlic Puree, and Morel Jus, created by Tim Daly in The Kingsley. Claire Nash from Nash19 will showcase local Cheeses, Mature Gubbeen & Ash Ardsallagh Goats, with Fig Confit.

To round it all off, the dessert will be a Rhubarb & Rosewater Posset with Gingerella & Pistachio Crumb, Cherry Flake, Apple Blossom Syrup from Adrienne Hillgrove at Cork’s Vienna Woods, who grows his own rhubarb on the estate. Breads, Brown Soda & Sourdough will be supplied by the Alternative Bread Company.

The dinner also includes champagne and wine pairing (a bottle of champagne, red wine and white wine per dinner for two) and a Shelbourne Irish Coffee for two with local Jameson, Mahers Fairtrade and Glounn Cross Cream. Other treats will be included in the box on the evening for the one-off ‘Taste of the City At Home’ experience.

Tim Daly, Executive Head Chef Kingsley Hotel, with his dish of West Cork Angus, Filet of Beef Wellington, Fermented Barley, Celeriac and Black Garlic Puree, Morel Dew.

Fergal Harte, Chair of the Irish Hotels Federation Cork branch and General Manager of The Kingsley, one of the hotels involved in the dinner, said: “This collaboration in our city is giving everyone a boost. Our executive head chefs have come together to create a menu we are all proud of. We’re also delighted to bring the experience to Dublin as hopefully, it will inspire visitors to Cork when the country reopens to get a bigger taste of Pure Cork.”

Those attending Cork’s biggest dinner party will be provided with chef videos demonstrating how to finish the meal off at home, along with wine tasting notes and more. The chefs will also introduce their courses and the provenance of the produce used at the virtual event.

The Cork Business Association and Irish Hotels Federation Cork branch are keen to bring the experience to as many people as possible, so there will be two pick-up locations on April 17 – from The Imperial Hotel in Cork city and the Academy Plaza on O’Connell St in Dublin city centre.

Chris O’Sullivan, Executive Head Chef at Cork International Hotel, with his dish of Foraged Nettle and Wild Garlic Soup.

In addition to the food, an exceptional evening of celebration, awards, entertainment, networking, and panel discussions with Cork business and civic leaders has been planned for the Cork Business Association event. Taoiseach Micheál Martin will also make an address on the evening.

The CBA is encouraging everyone to dress up on the night and to share their experience on Twitter. They will be linking into people’s homes via social media and there will be plenty of prizes for the best dressed, the best-presented meal, and best-dressed table.

Jerome Joyce, Executive Head Chef at The Imperial Hotel, with his dish of Ballycotton Seared Scallop and Crab Remoulade, with Smoked Salmon, Blas Caviar and Sea Asparagus.

The event is a key fundraiser for the Cork Business Association, which is a not-for-profit organisation, and for their charity partner Marymount University Hospital & Hospice. The awards and event are sponsored by JCD, Centra, Peninsula, and the Irish Examiner is the media partner.

Tickets are priced at €95 per person (€190 for the dinner for two) and are on a first come first served basis. There will be a collection point in Cork City and Dublin City. To book or for more information see CBAAwards.ie, contact (021) 427 8295 or info@corkbusiness.ie.