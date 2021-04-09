Minister publishes review of  National Development Plan

THE Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, has published the Phase 1 Report on the Review of the National Development Plan. The work carried out as part of Phase 1 sets the scene for the important decisions to be made as the NDP Review process reaches completion.

The report, prepared by the National Investment Office in the Department of Public Expenditure & Reform, sets out a strong evidence base including: Macro-Economic analysis Public Capital Expenditure and Infrastructure Demand Analyses Consideration of Climate Action, Housing and Planning; and Alignment with the National Planning Framework.

The Phase 1 report includes detail of the successful public consultation process, Review to Renew, which generated 572 submissions.

The proposals and suggestions from a wide range of agencies, organisations, and the wider public clearly highlight ambitions for the coming decade. For example, there was near-consensus on the vital importance of Climate Action, Balanced Regional Development, and Sustainable Housing.

Commenting on the Phase 1 Report, Minister McGrath said: “The revised NDP will set new five-year rolling departmental capital allocations and overall 10-year capital ceilings out to 2030 and support economic, social, environmental, and cultural development all across the country.

"Even as we grapple with the pandemic, the NDP Review allows us to map out our shared future. All of the analysis that we have done to date, and all of the feedback we have received from our public consultation process, reinforce the priority commitments set out in the Programme for Government, in particular action on Climate Change, a desire for strong Regional Balance and the urgency of providing Sustainable Housing.

"Capital investment is now at an all-time high of €10.8 billion in 2021. This commitment to capital investment acts as an important economic stabiliser and stimulus and will help to underpin business confidence and power our recovery from the Covid-19 emergency.

"With such a strong and sustained commitment comes the requirement to ensure planned, targeted, and well-managed public expenditure. The recent update to the Public Spending Code strengthens the project delivery process and puts greater emphasis than ever before on achieving value for money, managing risk, and taking advantage of technology and innovation.

“Our focus is on delivery. We have set in train major upgrades in public sector capacity and new assurance processes for mega-projects.

"The revised NDP will play an essential role in shaping our responses to the needs of the present, and also prepare us for the challenges of the future. I will bring forward the revised NDP for publication later this year."