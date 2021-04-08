Ciara new sales and marketing manager at Cognate Health

COGNAGTE Health, a leading nationwide occupational health provider based in Cork, has announced the appointment of Ciara Buckley as sales and marketing manager in response to the company's rapid growth.

With extensive sales and marketing experience, Ciara will be responsible for developing and executing marketing strategies and strengthening Cognate Heath’s corporate customer base in the rapidly growing occupational health market.

Previous to joining Cognate Health, Ciara was employed at the Doyle Collection as Director of Global Sales and Marketing. Pivoting from hospitality into health, she joins the team with experience in promoting customer-centric services that are based on strong, long-term partnerships with clients.

Paula Cogan, Cognate Health CEO said: “We are pleased to welcome Ciara to the team at Cognate Health at such a significant point in operations, as we recorded growth last year of 20%.

"Having worked in a customer-centric culture in the service industry for the past eight years, Ciara has a proven track record of delivering a best-in-class service. Her dedication to delivering exceptional results and growth will play a vital part in the expansion of our network with both our existing and new clients.”

Providing the most progressive occupational health services available like remote case management, Cognate Health has a team of over 80 who support 120,000 employees across the country.

"Its national network of occupational health physicians was the first of its kind in the country, with specialist expertise across a number of sectors including construction, ICT, pharma, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, finance, public sector and retail.

Speaking on her appointment, Ciara said: “We have entered into a new era of ‘working-life’, and the importance of occupational health support for companies across Ireland is at an all-time high. I am particularly excited to join the Cognate Health team at this transformative stage.

“Being part of this journey will allow me to work alongside clients — both existing and new — and assist them with prioritising employee health and wellbeing.

"The implementation of the Government-led remote working strategy later this year will ensure all employers prioritise a plan to support their employees, be they working in the office or from home. I look forward to contributing to the outstanding work being done by Cognate Health on this, providing expertise to clients who want to deliver effective and efficient support frameworks to their teams.”

