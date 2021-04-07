Electric Ireland announces moratorium on disconnections until end of June

ELECTRIC Ireland has announced the extension of its disconnection moratorium for all its 1.1 million residential customers, thereby protecting its customers that may experience financial hardship and uncertainty as Level 5 of the Government’s Plan for Living with COVID-19 continues.

Electric Ireland has also asked all customers who are experiencing financial difficulty during these challenging times to make contact and they will work with them to find a payment plan that suits their individual circumstances.

Marguerite Sayers, Executive Director, Electric Ireland commented on the announcement: “At Electric Ireland we have a rigorous engagement process in place with our customers who are experiencing financial difficulties.

"We are acutely aware of the challenges that some customers will experience now with the continuation of Level 5 restrictions. We want to ensure those customers will be protected and have peace of mind as we all deal with the challenges of ongoing restrictions.

"The extension of our disconnection moratorium, which commenced last October for our customers means those most at risk can rest assured, they will continue to have the comfort they need at this difficult time, uninterrupted energy supply until the end of June. We also hope this will allow our customers that little bit of extra time to get back on their feet as restrictions start to ease.”

Electric Ireland has also recently announced that its electricity and gas prices are to remain the same for all its 1.1 million residential customers despite other energy suppliers increasing their prices.

On top of this, Electric Ireland is the only Irish supplier to offer an enduring discount rate of up to 8.5% for its gas and electricity residential customers, a discount that doesn’t disappear after a year. This is unique in the market compared to other suppliers who offer high upfront discounts that expire after twelve months, leaving customers with bill shock at the end of a contract period.