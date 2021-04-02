Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year awards now open

CORK is full of talented and dedicated female professionals. They have successful careers, run successful businesses, and in many cases also juggle the needs of their families.

Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year awards are designed to recognise the achievement of these women. Whether you are an employee or self-employed, working for a small or large business, whether you’re new to your career or business, or been established a while, with eight categories to choose from, there is a category for everyone.

The awards process invites applicants to review their current position, think about their future direction and improve strategic focus.

Network Ireland West Cork Branch President Katherine O Sullivan, who was a National winner in 2019 is encouraging all women in business to enter these awards.

“Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards are a fantastic way of celebrating the many talented and dedicated women in business. You really have nothing to lose and so much to gain by just telling your story of your career to date.

"The Network Ireland West Cork branch has gone from strength to strength, becoming the fastest growing branch nationally in 2019 and can boast of two National winners in 2018 and 2019, along with Mags Riordan who was Highly Commended in 2020 for her work at Bumblebee Flower Farm.

"This is an incredible achievement for such a newly formed group. Award winners are chosen by a panel of business experts based on the information supplied in the application form.

"The judges are looking for women who understand business, who are passionate about their career/business, and show a determination to succeed no matter what life throws at them. Branch winners will go forward to represent West Cork at a national level."

To find out more, visit www.networkireland.ie or email westcorkbusinessawards@networkireland.ie.

A dedicated West Cork awards team are ready to provide whatever help or support is needed. Closing date is Friday, April 16 at 5pm.