SL Controls announce two key appointments

SL CONTROLS, the specialist software integration firm, has announced former PM Group CEO Pat McGrath as a non-executive director and chairman of its board.

It is also announcing the appointment of John Scanlan as its new Director of Corporate Services.

The announcement comes after SL Controls recently announced it would be creating 50 new highly-skilled jobs over the next 18 months, with a number of them in Cork.

SL Controls is an international provider of equipment system integrated solutions to a range of world-leading brands across a number of industries including MedTech, Pharma, Healthcare and Technology. Many of the new hires will be engineers.

As a Chartered Engineer himself and having worked for PM Group for 40 years, SL Controls Chairman Pat McGrath has extensive experience in the sectors covered by the company. He was CEO of PM Group for almost 12 years and remained as a Non-Executive Director for three further years, leaving in 2014.

Some of Pat’s specialities lie in the fields of Strategic Management, Corporate Governance, Engineering, Project Management and International Business Development. Pat is also a Chartered Director (IoD).

John Scanlan, Director of Corporate Services at SL Controls.

As Director of Corporate Services, John Scanlan will play a key role in SL Controls’ delivery of total solutions from equipment systems integration to data driven insights to help customers transform their operations.

John’s experience spans across a range of disciplines and industries and, over the past five years, he has specialised in service and market development strategy for cloud technology, artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0.

SL Controls Chairman Pat McGrath said: “I am delighted to join the board of SL Controls and look forward to working with the company as it goes through this growth phase; it is exciting to be part of that journey with them.

"SL Controls has already put itself into a great position with an excellent team and strong systems and procedures across the organisation. Now, with a formal board and a robust development plan to bring us to 2023, the company is really ready to scale. The company has already exceeded all targets for 2020 and is working in a sector that is seeing unprecedented growth.

“I hope to bring good corporate governance at board level as well as applying my knowledge of international business development and the multinational sector.

2I am personally very passionate about CPD and am very pleased that SL Controls has a strong commitment to supporting its team to continuously upskill.”

SL Controls Director of Corporate Services John Scanlan said: “SL Controls operates at the leading edge of manufacturing systems internationally. The company has also developed turnkey control to cloud solutions for intelligent manufacturing and provides a range of innovative services.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues to truly deliver the benefits of our total integration expertise and real value from data in the cloud to our customers.”

SL Controls CEO Keith Moran said: “We are delighted to welcome both Pat and John to the SL Controls team. Both have extensive experience in strategy development and implementation and these will be key skills in assisting the company in its continued growth. I look forward to working with both Pat and John and am excited to see what we can all achieve together.”