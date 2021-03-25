Irish Water receives ISO 45001 certification

IRISH Water has successfully achieved certification to the ISO 45001:2018 internationally recognised standard for Occupational Health and Safety management systems. This award recognises the organisation’s commitment to maintaining the very highest safety standards and embedding safety in everything it does.

The certification coincides with an important milestone for Irish Water; it recently reached 2.5 million hours without a lost time employee incident. This reflects the utility’s dedication to the health, safety and wellbeing of all its staff, contractors and delivery partners, with everyone working consistently to achieve the highest safety standards.

Niall Gleeson, Irish Water’s Managing Director, said: “This is a fantastic milestone for everyone here in Irish Water and recognises the proactive work and commitment by all our staff to consistently deliver the highest safety standards.”

Neil Lenehan, Acting Chief Technical Safety Advisor, said: “In these unprecedented times we remain fully committed to the health, safety and wellbeing of all our staff, contractors and delivery partners. It is paramount that we consistently work to achieve the highest safety standards. This award provides us firstly with the confidence in a successful journey to date but also ensures we can continually strive for ways to improve in a consistent and sustainable manner.”

The ISO 45001-2018 certification follows a rigorous 18-month process that saw Irish Water’s dedicated project team collaborating with colleagues across the organisation to improve safety behaviours and develop a proactive safety culture, modelled on best practice. The certification was awarded after a robust auditing process.

This award reflects Irish Water’s continued commitment to embedding safety in its culture and ways of working as the organisation grows and develops as a national water utility.

Implementing an ISO system provides structure and ensures effectiveness, efficiency and continual improvement.

It creates consistency and results in an organisation built around best practices. For more details on the ISO 45001 certification see https://www.iso.org/iso-45001-occupational-health-and-safety.html