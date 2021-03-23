Clancy new boss of Enterprise Ireland

THE board of Enterprise Ireland, the state agency responsible for the development of Irish enterprise, has announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer Leo Clancy.

Leo Clancy has a strong track record of delivering in a number of senior roles in both the Private and Public Sectors. He is currently Head of Technology, Consumer & Business Services at IDA Ireland, the State’s inward investment promotion agency that is tasked with growing and sustaining FDI in Ireland. Leo joined IDA as Divisional Manager ICT in 2013.

Previously he had been Service Delivery Director at Enet, Ireland’s largest open access telecoms network provider. He is an Electronic Engineer and started his career with a number of engineering, technical and service delivery roles in Ericsson.

Terence O’Rourke, Chairman of Enterprise Ireland, said: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Leo to Enterprise Ireland. He has a proven record of achievement with our sister agency IDA Ireland and we look forward to working with him to maximise the continued growth of Irish Enterprise internationally.

"One of his initial projects will be to oversee the completion and implementation of Enterprise Ireland's new strategy for indigenous Irish industry to secure continued growth for the decade ahead, expanding the scale and reach of Irish businesses with increased focus on issues such as the transition to a low carbon economy and the further digitalisation of Irish enterprise.

"I wish him every success in his position as CEO of Enterprise Ireland.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD, said: “I want to congratulate Leo on his appointment. I am looking forward to working with him as the Government continues to empower Irish businesses to grow their markets, create jobs and contribute to the national economic recovery.

"Enterprise Ireland has a crucial role in the Government’s programme for reigniting and renewing the Irish economy in the wake of Covid-19 and ensuring Irish Enterprise thrives in a post-Brexit world. In particular, the agency will support the strengthening of SMEs, focus on the key role of job creation in all parts of Ireland and help to build a more climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable economy.”

Terence O’Rourke also paid tribute to the contribution of outgoing Chief Executive, Julie Sinnamon. “Julie has led Enterprise Ireland with skill and commitment through two of the most significant challenges facing Irish businesses - Brexit and Covid-19.

"Throughout her tenure, she has worked tirelessly with a range of stakeholders across industry, both nationally and internationally, including Government, the public sector and third level institutions to advance the position of Irish Enterprise.

"The board and I wish her every success in her future endeavours.” Enterprise Ireland recently reported strong results which showed that its clients employ over 220,000 people across Ireland and had exports of €25.6bn in 2019."