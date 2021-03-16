Glanseair children's formula launches in China

A POSITIVE announcement for Irish exports with the official launch of Glanseair Children’s Formula for the Chinese market.

Glanseair Children’s Formula has been developed to facilitate the growth and nutrition of Chinese children aged 4 to 12 and is produced by Kerry Group in their state-of-the-art facilities at Charleville.

Speaking at the launch, Cllr Seamus McGrath said: “Cork County Council has established strong connections with China over many years and we are delighted to see this new innovative product for the Chinese market being produced in Charleville.

"Our longstanding tradition of dairy farming has an enduring link with the modern versions of dairy products that we all enjoy today. It’s wonderful to see products which have been a key part of our food heritage now feeding in excess of 50 million people per year and generating more than €4 billion euros per annum in exports to over 140 markets across the world.”

Mr Biqing Lin, Chairman of Qiaokemei China, gave guests an insight into the Children’s Formula market in China stated: “We find that the market for children’s formula is growing rapidly and may become a new blue ocean market.

"From our research, we have seen that the steady growth of the 4 to 12-year-old population gives a great indication of the potential of this product in China. Our team has a comprehensive online and offline distribution network contributing to our overall integrated supply chain, which is imperative to the success of this product.”

Mr John Reilly of Kerry Group said: “Our fresh milk, which is produced by cows that are predominantly fed on grass and spend over 250 days per year on pasture, is sourced from dedicated Kerry Group suppliers with full traceability back to the farm.

"This gives the milk a unique flavour and enhanced nutrition. Multiple scientific studies have confirmed the increased nutritional value of dairy produced from grass-fed cows compared to that produced by grain-fed cows.

"These include an optimal ratio of omega 6 to omega 3 fatty acids, higher levels of certain vitamins, and higher levels of conjugated linolenic acid.

"Grass-fed milk has the added benefit of having the lowest impact on our environment with Irish milk having the lowest levels of green-house gas emissions per kg of milk solids in the world.

"Milk manufactured in Ireland has a strong sustainability halo, something we are all very conscious of in the current world pandemic.”

Speaking on foot of the product launch Michael O’Donovan, Marketing Manager of Glanseair outlined: “We are delighted to have worked with Kerry Group in order to formulate this new and innovative product for the Chinese market.

"This product is created with the consumer at the heart of the development process, under strict safety controls and meticulous scientific research in order to create the optimum product for our consumer. We are very excited for the future of this product in China.”

Glanseair Children’s Formula has now officially hit shelves both online and offline in China and the Glanseair team is very optimistic about the continuing success of Irish food and beverage products in the Chinese market.