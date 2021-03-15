Chambers Ireland launch Sustainable Business Impact Awards

CHAMBERS Ireland has launched the Sustainable Business Impact Awards, inviting companies to enter projects that make valuable contributions to sustainability and inclusion across the economy.

Chambers Ireland Chief Executive Ian Talbot noted that it was critically important that sustainability was at the heart of the post-pandemic recovery.

“We’re delighted to host the 2021 Sustainable Business Impact Awards again this year. The past 12 months have posed enormous challenges to wider society but we firmly believe that sustainability must not be allowed to slip from the agenda as the economy recovers.

“As a body that represents businesses across Ireland, we know first-hand how difficult the pandemic has been for local economies and SMEs. Despite major challenges, the business community has maintained its commitment to sustainability initiatives.

“They have also gone above and beyond to support their employees to navigate the impact of Covid-19.

“This was of significant importance with the sudden transition to remote working and the closure of schools and childcare.

“This year in particular, the long-running workplace category seeks to recognise excellence in policies and programmes which support staff in adjusting to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. These include measures to facilitate a healthy work-life balance and manage caring responsibilities.

“Last of all, we are delighted to join with the Department of Rural and Community Development to announce a new category which seeks to recognise excellence in partnerships with social enterprises. Collaboration across communities and organisations has never been more evident than in the past 12 months.

“We feel this new category is the ideal opportunity to showcase some of the leaders in our communities and the businesses working together for social change.”

This year’s awards are again sponsored by BAM Ireland.

Also speaking about the awards, Theo Cullinane, Chief Executive of BAM Ireland welcomed the launch.

“BAM’s ambition is to improve its impact on the environment and people by collaborating with its supply chain, encouraging innovative and digital thinking through its products, and realising the benefits of circular business models to ultimately have a Positive Net Impact by 2050.

“With the Awards championing the UN SDGs, we look forward to seeing the innovative initiatives that Irish businesses have implemented for a sustainable future and using these to create sustainable environments to enhance people’s lives.”

Applications to enter the awards are now open. The closing date for entries is Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on September 16, 2021.