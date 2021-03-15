Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 10:47

Irish company among leading health innovators in the EU

Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.

IRISH company Remedy Biologics Limited is among the leading innovative business in Europe working to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and its societal impacts. 

Its project RapCo-19 has developed an antibody platform to help identify the optimal antibodies to treat severe cases of the disease.

In the past year, the European Commission has invested €226 million through the European Innovation Council pilot and the European Institute of Innovation and Technology to support innovative start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses. 

Many projects have already generated promising results, said Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, and Youth at a virtual media event today.

ViruShield, from Germany, has developed a reusable, self-cleaning personal protective equipment that removes 95% of particles and droplets. Advitos, also from Germany, developed a blood purification therapy that reduces the need for ventilator support and increases the survival rate of patients with a severe infection by up to 30%. 

The Danish company BluSense Diagnostics developed a nanotechnology-based blood test platform for the diagnosis of infectious diseases that works with a single drop of blood within minutes. 

Other Danish entrepreneurs developed a new respiratory suctioning system that can cut healthcare costs. 

An AI-based virtual management centre for hospitalised Covid-19 patients has demonstrated a 50% reduction in mortality rate. And a start-up from Hungary, Entremo, which was among the winners of the #EUvsVirus Hackathon, has developed a smart monitoring device that allows to monitor patients remotely.

Commissioner Gabriel said: “The coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented challenges that require innovative ideas. 

"The rapid investments to innovative start-ups and projects through the European Innovation Council and the European Institute of Innovation and Technology have unlocked a range of breakthrough ideas to tackle the crisis and to speed up European and global recovery.” 

The support is part of the Commission's €1.4 billion pledge to the Coronavirus Global Response, launched last year by President Ursula von der Leyen. €1 billion comes from Horizon 2020 to develop vaccines, new treatments, and diagnostic tools. 

These efforts also build on past and ongoing EU-funded research related to coronaviruses and outbreaks.

