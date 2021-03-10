Datapac helps digitally transform Caulfield McCarthy Group

DATAPAC. one of Ireland’s leading technology solutions and services provider, has announced that it has helped retail and property group, Caulfield McCarthy, to digitally transform its business, in a deal worth €200,000. Datapac’s solution is enabling Caulfield McCarthy’s 300 employees across its three SuperValu stores located in Bandon, Kilkenny and Waterford, to securely access business applications and better serve its customers.

The transformation of Caulfield McCarthy’s infrastructure is part of the group’s overall tech-led business strategy. It’s targeting 25% year-on-year growth in online sales, while also investing in improving in-store technologies, such as self-checkout tills and electronic shelf edge labels. Caulfield McCarthy chose Datapac to ensure that its IT infrastructure and systems were upgraded in-line with these customer-facing advances.

The new tech infrastructure is transforming the culture at Caulfield McCarthy, by enabling new ways of working for its staff. Collaborative platforms like Microsoft Teams and SharePoint allow cross-functional teams to easily communicate and work together to achieve goals. Employees can access information from anywhere - be it the shop floor, office or remotely. Caulfield McCarthy can manage applications easier, quicker and at a predictable cost, and is now equipped with a platform that can be easily built on to scale into the future.

Datapac moved Caulfield McCarthy’s network from an on-premise server set-up to an entirely cloud-based infrastructure - making cloud services like Microsoft Office 365 and Windows Azure available across the organisation. Datapac also upgraded the Wi-Fi network in the group’s stores to ensure the new cloud infrastructure works reliably across all devices.

In addition, Datapac implemented a new unified communications solution for Caulfield McCarthy, replacing traditional landlines with a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system. Datapac also enhanced the organisation’s security with an upgraded firewall and anti-virus solution, and is responsible for the ongoing proactive management of its IT, which includes managed print, document, backup and disaster-recovery services.

Michael O’Mahony, Director of Finance, Caulfield McCarthy Group, said: “The tech world moves quickly and at Caulfield McCarthy, we wanted to put technology at the forefront of our business strategy. We are investing in a continued journey to facilitate new and better ways of working and cloud is a huge enabler of this.

"All investment is done from the perspective of our employees and customers. With access to the right information at the right time and from anywhere they need, our staff are now well equipped to satisfy our customers’ needs and uphold and enhance the SuperValu brand.”

Christine Fortune, Business Relationship Manager, Datapac, said: “We’re delighted to work with Caulfield McCarthy and to support its growth through a reliable, secure and high-performing IT infrastructure. By embracing the very latest technology across its operations, Caulfield McCarthy is future proofing its business. People right across the organisation are buying into this forward-looking, tech-led culture, which is making a real change to the way they work.

"Caulfield McCarthy are also well positioned from a security and compliance point of view, and now have a scalable cloud infrastructure that can grow in-line with the business’s continued success.”