Peigín to speak at Women’s Network East Cork webinar

THE Women’s Network is a community network of enterprising women based in East Cork. We aim to contribute to the personal and professional development of women. We facilitate women’s business and career growth by fostering valuable connections and providing a forum for sharing and advancing together. The network was founded in September 2019 by a group of women with a common desire to grow their network and to learn from others. Monthly events were organized and took place throughout East Cork at different venues every month. However, following the Covid-19 pandemic, The Women’s Network was like many organisations, forced to adapt their delivery. Events moved online, which was initially a challenge, but it facilitated the expansion of the network community, allowing people from other areas to attend virtually who otherwise would not have been able to attend before.

Events are generally free, with themes centered around topics or skills benefitting women in business or women working in a business environment such as entrepreneurship, personal branding, resilience, financial supports, decision making, and many others. We have hosted several successful showcases, promoting local businesses, such as our virtual Christmas market event last November, along with fundraising events such as our International Women’s Day event in 2020 for Edel House Cork.

Peigín Crowley, founder of Ground Wellness.

Each event is an opportunity for our attendees to engage with like-minded women, and to familiarise themselves with the benefits of networking in a safe and supportive environment.

Our next event will be a lunchtime event on March 10th, and we are very excited to welcome the inspiring Cork businesswoman Peigin Crowley of wellness brand Ground Wellness to discuss entrepreneurship and her successful new brand. Tickets are free but should be reserved on Eventbrite.