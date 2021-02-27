Cork distillery exports products to China

A Cork distillery saw its first shipment of gin and whiskey loaded for export to China this week.

After establishing sales in the US, the Kinsale Spirit Company has commenced exports of its Kinsale Gin and Red Earl Irish whiskey products.

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of Cork said Kinsale is a great local success story for Cork.

"We were honoured to see their first container of gin and whiskey exported from Cork to China. No matter how big or small a company, using the right Port with most efficient connections is so important when it comes to getting your product from local to global."

Colin Ross from Kinsale Spirit Company said: "As three proud local businesspeople, Tom, Ernest and I are delighted that such effective infrastructure exists on our doorstep. Port of Cork have been excellent to deal with and we look forward to shipping many more containers worldwide from there in the future."

Last year, Kinsale Gin won three international awards – Gin of the Year, Gin Producer of the Year, and a Double Gold.