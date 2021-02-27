Sat, 27 Feb, 2021 - 09:54

Cork distillery exports products to China

Cork distillery exports products to China

Ernest Cantillon, Colin Ross and Tom O’Riordan from the Kinsale Spirit Company were in the Port of Cork Container Terminal to watch as a shipment of their Kinsale Gin and Red Earl Irish Whiskey was loaded for export to China.

A Cork distillery saw its first shipment of gin and whiskey loaded for export to China this week.

After establishing sales in the US, the Kinsale Spirit Company has commenced exports of its Kinsale Gin and Red Earl Irish whiskey products.

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of Cork said Kinsale is a great local success story for Cork. 

"We were honoured to see their first container of gin and whiskey exported from Cork to China. No matter how big or small a company, using the right Port with most efficient connections is so important when it comes to getting your product from local to global."

Colin Ross from Kinsale Spirit Company said: "As three proud local businesspeople, Tom, Ernest and I are delighted that such effective infrastructure exists on our doorstep. Port of Cork have been excellent to deal with and we look forward to shipping many more containers worldwide from there in the future."

Last year, Kinsale Gin won three international awards – Gin of the Year, Gin Producer of the Year, and a Double Gold.

More in this section

Chambers Ireland call for urban renewal to be part of recovery plan Chambers Ireland call for urban renewal to be part of recovery plan
Pandemic saw us having to reinvent our business Pandemic saw us having to reinvent our business
Hotel owners call for review of hospitality supports Hotel owners call for review of hospitality supports
Vhi report shows 78% would consider working from home more

Vhi report shows 78% would consider working from home more

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY