Thu, 25 Feb, 2021 - 20:30

Hotel owners call for review ofhospitality supports

Hotel owners call for review ofhospitality supports

Fergal Harte, general manager of The Kingsley Hotel and chairman of the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation.  Picture: Eddie O'Hare

HOTEL and guesthouse owners in Cork are calling for an urgent review of business and employment supports for the hospitality sector following the announcement at the weekend that it is unlikely to reopen before mid-summer.

They are also asking the government to intervene with the banks to ensure that appropriate supports and engagement processes are in place for business owners and their team members until Covid–19 has been suppressed.

Fergal Harte, chair of the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation warns that failure to act now will have long term implications that could take years to repair.

Mr Harte said: “Public health must always be the number one priority and we recognise the difficult balance the government has to achieve. However, if the all-important summer period is being eroded, additional supports are required now to safeguard businesses and the livelihoods they support until society reopens and the sector and wider tourism industry can recover.

“The news at the weekend resulted in acute frustration and anxiety for many people. Prior to this pandemic, some 25,300 livelihoods were supported by tourism and hospitality here in Cork with the sector contributing €895 million to the local economy. Hotels and guesthouses not only provide local employment opportunities, they buy local services, source locally produced food and provide a vital infrastructure in support of local business and communities. In some parts, communities are built around tourism.”

“It wasn’t that long along ago that in the aftermath of the last financial crisis tourism was the number one sector in terms of job creation. Government must step up with engagement and the required supports to ensure that the sector and its 270,000 community nationwide can recover,” he said.

More in this section

In Ultra Modern Electronic Manufacturing Factory Design Engineer in Sterile Coverall Holds Microchip with Gloves and Examines it Carmakers hit by a microchip shortage
Switch to credit unions on cards as bank departs Switch to credit unions on cards as bank departs
€3.9m UCC project will empower businesses to meet sustainability challenges €3.9m UCC project will empower businesses to meet sustainability challenges
Pandemic saw us having to reinvent our business

Pandemic saw us having to reinvent our business

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY