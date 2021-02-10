Sibley to address IoD lunch bite

THE Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland has to announced that Ed Sibley, Deputy Governor, Prudential Regulation in the Central Bank of Ireland, will outline some of the Central Bank’s regulatory priorities in 2021 in the first IoD’s Lunch Bites as part of their webinar of the year series.

Mr Sibley’s IoD webinar will address the topic of ‘Governance and Risk in a Time of Uncertainty and Change’ and will be held on Wednesday, February 17.

A spokesperson said: “We are also delighted to announce that the Lunch Bites will continue to be sponsored by IQ-EQ in 2021. Attendance is exclusive to IoD members.”

Commenting on the upcoming webinar, Maura Quinn, Chief Executive, Institute of Directors in Ireland, noted: “This webinar with Ed Sibley of the Central Bank comes at an important time, as all businesses continue to face uncertainty and affirm the importance of both governance and the governance of risk.

“I am also pleased that IQ-EQ have agreed to continue their sponsorship of our popular series.

“IQ-EQ is a leading investor services group that combines global expertise with an unwavering focus on client service delivery, and its sponsorship will allow us to continue to bring insightful expert speakers and thought leaders to our members.”

Commenting on its role as sponsor, Joanne McEnteggart, Managing Director, Ireland, IQ-EQ, noted: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with IoD Ireland for another year and sponsor the Lunch Bites Series in 2021. The IoD is one of the leading authorities in corporate governance standards in Ireland. The series is essential viewing for any business leader based in Ireland, with its high-level speakers, focusing on topical or thought leadership themes. We look forward to working with the IoD over the coming year as part of this important series.”

All IoD Ireland members can register to attend the webinars on the IoD Ireland website.