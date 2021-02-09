Rethink Ireland to host overview of Social Enterprise Development Fund

RETHINK k Ireland in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland invites members of the public to attend an overview session on the Social Enterprise Development Fund.

You can join them on Friday next, February 12, at 11am as we discuss our Social Enterprise Development Fund, share tips and tricks on how to write a great application and learn more about our renowned Accelerator & Genesis programmes. We will also hear from past Awardees on their successes to date, and our Fund’s fantastic consultants.

The €3.2 million Fund Social Enterprise Development Fund was created in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and funded by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Dormant Accounts Fund and is open for applications until the 5th March 2021.

In 2021, the fund offers 16 Awardees cash grants of between €10,000 and €50,000 and a place on Ireland’s only National social enterprise Accelerator Programme.

The best social enterprise in each Local Authority, where there was no cash grant winner, will be awarded a place on our Genesis Programme. The Genesis Programme is an intensive two-day workshop that will focus on building the skills and knowledge needed to develop a sustainable social enterprise and to be successful in future funding opportunities.