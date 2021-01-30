Irish ‘wine down’ as dry January gets ditched but survey reveals we are actually drinking less

A SURVEY carried out by Boxofwine.ie has revealed that 87% of people decided to ditch Dry January in 2021 and 58% don’t see the point of it at all ever – ‘Dry What?’.

Wine seems to be the most popular tipple of choice with respondents but the survey revealed that the vast majority of us (79%) are actually drinking less, but perhaps drinking better.

61% of those surveyed are only savouring their Sauvignon, sipping their Shiraz or stopping to smell the Rosé at weekends. 10% indulge in their favourite tipple just one night a week and 8% only drink wine on occasions or as a special treat.

Only 5% of those surveyed admitted to drinking wine every night or ‘as soon as it’s midday somewhere in the world’ and, of course, the inevitable 15% who wondered ‘Is it wine O Clock yet?’ Overall, it seems we are not actually hitting the bottle as much as we think but taking a rather more refined approach.

When asked if they felt that they drank more during the last 9 months of the pandemic, just under half 47% cited that they definitely drank more but 34% said that they did at first and then went back to normal. 10% ‘stocked up and prepared for an apocalypse’ but equally 9% challenged ‘no, my body is a temple’ Once seen as an older person's drink, millennials have now also embraced the grape and are keen to demystify wine and dust off its elitist image.

Respondents seem to be quite eager to learn about wine with 74% citing they would love to know more and, of those, 17% said they would love to become full blown wine connoisseurs. However, most of this group (33%) revealed that they are eager learners, ‘especially if there is a tasting involved’ and 13% admitted that they would love to know enough to spoof their way through a dinner party. 41% of those surveyed were confident that they know what they like and 4% are already self-proclaimed wine buffs!

