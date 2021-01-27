Network Cork webinar to discuss  future proofing careers

A WEBINAR aimed at helping Irish businesses grow in 2021 is the focus of the Network Ireland Cork event on Wednesday, February 3.

Future Proof Your Career & Business will feature guest speakers Allana Brown of Allana Brown Consultancy and Caroline Murphy of West Cork Eggs, who will both guide attendees in creating a roadmap for business and employee progression in 2021. Taking place from 7.30pm-9pm, registration is free for members and €20 for non-members at networkcorkfebruary21.eventbrite.ie.

Speaking ahead of the webinar, Allana Brown, who is a corporate leadership development consultant, and has overseen the recruitment and development of senior executives across the globe, said: “I am extremely passionate about supporting female leadership development. Even though we are working remotely now, and are in a pandemic, career advancement cannot be put on hold.

"I want to share my experience on how people can optimise their careers and progress. The need for ambition has never been as important, and we all, regardless of where we are in our careers, need to be continually evaluating our leadership capabilities, building personal branding, and identifying any habits that may be holding us back from success. When the employee is successful, the business they work for benefits from this success too. It is a win-win scenario.”

Caroline Murphy, who was the Network Ireland West Cork president in 2020 and is the owner of the award-winning West Cork Eggs in Rosscarbery, will speak on how she established her business. Caroline got her first four hens in 2009 and now has over 3,000 free range hens.

“I got my first big customer when I approached Eugene Scally of Scallys SuperValu in Clonakilty and he agreed to sell my eggs. Utilising supports available, from SuperValu’s Food Academy Programme to the Local Enterprise Office, along with perseverance and a touch of adaptability, the business has grown.

"I’m looking forward to the Network Ireland Cork webinar and outlining what worked for me, what didn’t work for me, and how we can all overcome our fears to develop successful businesses and careers.”

MC on February 3 for Future Proof Your Career & Business will be Konstantina Stefanidou, a Senior Engineering Manager in Johnson & Johnson.

Speaking on the online event, Network Ireland Cork’s president Barbara Nugent stated: “It was a turbulent year in 2020 for many people’s careers and businesses. However, now is the time to address this. If you haven’t made a new year’s resolution yet, then consider one now.

"Reflect on the past 12 months and make a career plan, figuring out what you want. Make that resolution and attend our Future Proof Your Career & Business webinar to cement it, with Allana and Caroline on hand to assist in outlining achievable next steps.”

Network Ireland Cork, a not-for-profit organisation for women in business and the arts, is the largest branch of Network Ireland in the country. For more information visit www.networkireland.ie/cork.