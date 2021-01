THE new Statement of Strategy (2021-2023) of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform has been published.

Building on the Department’s record since its establishment nearly 10 years ago, the Statement of Strategy sets out the strategic direction for the Department over the next three years.



The Department’s mission is to serve the public interest through sound governance of public expenditure and through enabling reform across the Civil and Public Service.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD said: “I welcome the new strategy and look forwad to working with the staff of the Department to deliver on the ambition we have set out in terms of the sustainable management of expenditure and improving service delivery to the public.”

The Minister particularly highlighted the importance of the two strategic goals set out in the strategy, which are:

To manage public expenditure at sustainable levels in a planned, balanced and evidence informed manner, in order to support Ireland’s economic, social and climate goals.

To drive reform and innovation across the Civil and Public Service to improve service delivery to the public and to enhance strategic policy making and public governance structures.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement and eGovernment, Ossian Smyth TD, has also welcomed the new strategy.

He stated that:

“The strategy clearly reflects the important role of the procurement reform and digital government programmes in our efforts to improve services and deliver value for money.”

The Department’s Business Plan for 2021 has also been published on gov.ie and sets out in detail how the three year strategy will be implemented during 2021.