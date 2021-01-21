Balance is key to proposed legislation on remote working

REACTING to the Government’s ‘Making Remote Work — National Remote Work Strategy’, published recently, the Chief Executive of the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland, Maura Quinn, has said that “striking a balance between the requirements and practicalities of both employers and employees” will be key to the detail and eventual success of the proposed legislation on remote working.

IoD Ireland has published significant findings on remote working in several surveys over the past year and, last September, called on the Government to assist further the digital transformation of Irish business.

IoD Ireland represents 3,000 members, comprising CEOs/Managing Directors and company directors from all sectors of the economy, Private, Public and Not-for-Profit.

Commenting on the proposed legislation, Maura Quinn, Chief Executive of the Institute of Directors said:

“The ways and means of working within organisations have undergone a quiet revolution over the past eleven months.

“Remote working and the increased use of digital technology have reconfigured the way we work, where we work, and how we work. In turn, it is impacting business models and people’s work-life balance.

“Equally, our recent research revealed that the primary concern of business leaders with regard to remote working is the isolation of staff, and the threat of teams working in silos or a lack of cohesion between teams.

“In terms of this proposed new legislation on remote working, striking a balance will be key to satisfying the requirements and practicalities of both employers and employees. That will be no easy task.”

Maura Quinn also noted that the digital transformation of Irish business is integral to the new remote working landscape.

“As Irish businesses rise to meet the immense challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit, further supports by Government will be necessary to ensure this new legislation does not impede but strengthens the growth of the economy.

“Further supports aimed at advancing the digital transformation of Irish businesses will be key, as well as ensuring that a proper broadband infrastructure is in place across the country.

“Poor connectivity will limit this new legislation before it even starts.”