Learn how to get the most from networking

HOW better to begin your year than learning how to leverage the most out of your networking opportunities both virtually and in person.

Networking is the very essence of Network Ireland West Cork and as we embrace a new year in an everchanging world it is essential that we are match fit to network in 2021 and beyond.

Network Ireland West Cork’s first event of 2021, on January 28, welcomes guest speaker Dr Jean van Sinderen-Law, Director of European Relations and Public Affairs at UCC.

Dr Jean is the grand master when it comes to purposeful networking and she has agreed to share her secrets to success with Network Ireland West Cork at this event.

Expect a rich evening of learning which will arm you with the knowledge to ensure you attend the right events, maximise the networking potential in each event, reach your networking goals and network effectively and safely in a Covid-19 landscape.

Embrace Farm is the 2021 Network Ireland West Cork charity partner.

At this next event, the team at Embrace Farm will give a short talk on the important services and supports they provide.

Embrace Farm was founded in 2014 by Brian and Norma Rohan, a farming family from Shanahoe, Co. Laois.

It provides a bereavement support group for farm families and helps families, like them, who have lost a loved one or, indeed, suffered serious injury in a farming accident.

Speaking ahead of the event, branch president, Katherine O’Sullivan said: “I am very excited about our first event of 2021 and embracing the advice of Dr. Jean to maximise our networking opportunities.

“If we adapt these tips in January, networking will be a positive experience for the year ahead.

“While we are learning and growing, it is important to give back, and there are many people who need our support and the expertise of our members to help them.

“By listening to the team from Embrace Farm, it will open doors between people who need support and advice and those who can give it.

“2020 certainly created obstacles to our working life with the introduction of working from home, virtual meetings and home-schooling, forcing many of us to embrace this new normal.

“Over the past 10 months, as a branch, Network Ireland West Cork has adapted and moved online, while still offering support, advice and networking opportunities to female entrepreneurs and women in business.

“The power of coming together and connecting cannot be underestimated and this year the West Cork branch will be rolling out a series of events to bring women together with the overarching theme of Embracing Change.”

Network Ireland West Cork’s January event will take place on Zoom on January 28, at 8pm and is free for network members and a small fee is applicable for non members.

For more details on how to join the network, visit https://networkireland.ie/west-cork/ or follow their social media platforms @NetIrlWestCork for more.