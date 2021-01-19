Ann-Marie honoured by Public Relations Institute of Ireland

Founder and CEO of AM O’Sullivan PR, Ann-Marie O’Sullivan has been conferred with the title of Life Fellow by the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) following a unanimous vote by PRII members at the organisation’s recent AGM. Life Fellows have, by example, championed the highest standards and implementation of the profession and this is the highest honour that the PRII can bestow on a member.

The PRII Life Fellow Award sees Ann-Marie join a group of 28 distinguished public relations professionals, including her father Robin O’Sullivan. Robin and Ann-Marie are the first ever father-daughter duo to receive this accolade, which is a testament to their contributions to the Irish public relations industry, and their commitment to the development of the industry in Cork.

Speaking about the award, Ann-Marie said “I am delighted to be conferred as a PRII Life Fellow. Joining the list of esteemed practitioners is truly an honour, and one that I am thrilled to share with my father, Robin. This honour is a recognition of the standards that we set at AM O’Sullivan PR – to deliver results, consistently exceed targets and execute campaigns with integrity, creativity and professionalism.” “I take enormous pride in the fact that I have worked for over 30 years with a number of the clients that we support today in 2021. The business of strategic communications has changed hugely over the course of my career - the speed of response, the use of technology, the development of both online and social media - but the basics have remained the same: developing your messaging, identifying your audience and using the appropriate channels to reach them.” In 2020 AM O’Sullivan PR was awarded the inaugural PRCA (Public Relations Consultants Association) Agency of the Year (1-10 employees) Award at the Annual Awards for Excellence in Public Relations. The Life Fellow Award sees Ann-Marie add to her collection of accolades, having won an All-Ireland Business Foundation Thought-Leader Award in Communications in July 2020.

Ann-Marie is a former Chair of PRCA (Ireland) and is the current Chair of the UCC Alumni Board. She has served on the boards of Cork Chamber, daa Plc and Good Shepherd Cork. AM O’Sullivan PR is a member of the global communications network, IPREX, where Ann-Marie serves as the Chair of the Best Practices Committee.