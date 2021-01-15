SGS acquire facilities of International Service Laboratory

SGS is pleased to announce the acquisition of the lab facilities of ISL, a laboratory providing analytical services for pharmaceutical products and substances based at Ringaskiddy.

International Service Laboratory (ISL), located on the Novartis site in Ringaskiddy, provides regulated analytical laboratory as well as stability testing services for a broad variety of pharmaceutical products.

It is a Good Manufacturing practices (GMP) facility, with full GMP certification from the Irish health authorities (HPRA) and is also US FDA registered.

Following completion, 100 highly skilled employees will transfer to SGS.

Post-acquisition, ISL will continue to provide pharmaceutical quality control testing and support Novartis’ major manufacturing operations.

As a recognised centre of excellence, ISL will also become a strategic component of SGS’s global Life Science laboratories network.

This acquisition is part of the SGS Group global strategy for the Life Sciences sector.

It is focused on the growth and diversification of services to protect patients’ safety and support the evolving needs of the global healthcare industry, of which Ireland is an important strategic global hub.

Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS said: “This acquisition supports our strategic evolution by further aligning our global network more closely to the key Life Sciences TIC megatrend and customer demand.

“ISL adds a significant level of competence and enables us to offer increasingly complex services to our customers on a global basis.”

The acquisition is expected to close at the end of the first quarter of 2021 subject to approval from the relevant regulatory authorities and SGS obtaining the required licences to operate the facility.