Gym+Coffee boss first chair of Digital Business Ireland

DIGITAL Business Ireland, the leading online, ecommerce and digital representative body has announced the appointment of Niall Horgan of Irish athleisurewear company Gym+Coffee as chairperson of the organisation.

Horgan is the first chair appointed by DBI and he will serve a one-year term from January 1, 2021.

Niall Horgan, is co-founder and CEO of Gym+Coffee. Previous to this, Niall spent more than nine years working as an executive at Twitter, Slack, and Sky and was responsible for setting up international sales operations, building and scaling sales teams across the EMEA region, all while working with businesses, brands and agencies on their digital marketing strategies.

In 2016 Niall was named one of the Sunday Independent’s Top 30 Under 30 in Ireland.

Niall also played GAA for Cork which led him to winning an All-Ireland medal and four Munster medals in football and hurling.

Secretary General of Digital Business Ireland, Lorraine Higgins said: “DBI is approaching its first year as a representative body and while, to date, much of our focus has been on delivering cutting-edge learning opportunities and supports for businesses that were forced to pivot to online sales amid the pandemic, we are delighted to now be in a position to move the organisation to the next stages of its development.

“As part of this process, we were keen to appoint a chairperson but more particularly a person who has strong roots in digital, technology and e-commerce with that essential blend of experience.

“As a result, we are delighted to announce the appointment of Niall Horgan as chair of DBI for 2021.

“His success in business, his skills and experience will be invaluable to DBI as it begins the next stage in its evolution as a leading representative body for digital businesses in Ireland.

“On behalf of all at DBI, I would like to express our profound thanks to Niall for accepting the position and we look forward to working with him over the course of the next year as we work to deliver on our exciting plans.”

Newly appointed chair of Digital Business Ireland, Niall Horgan said: “I am delighted to be appointed the very first chairperson of Digital Business Ireland, and I look forward to bringing my experience to bear on the organisation as it continues to support digital businesses.

“While the current challenges facing businesses cannot be underestimated I believe with the blend of talent, industry insight and support from its leadership and partners, Digital Business Ireland will play its part in helping to bring businesses through the pandemic.”