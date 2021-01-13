Thousands to get tax statements this Friday

Do not panic — bear in mind that these monies will not have to be paid right away.
Do not to be alarmed at the amount owed — the Preliminary End of Year Statement will not include all tax credits and expenses that a person may be entitled to, so the amount owed could well be lower – or some people may even be due a refund
If you have concerns or want to address this bill, then log on to MyAccount portal to go through your reliefs and refunds eligibility. If it all seems too convoluted or time consuming, then engage an expert to give you the advice you need and walk you through what you need to do
Use this as an opportunity to get your tax affairs in order. Most PAYE taxpayers never apply for all the refunds they are owed, and of those who do, many are unlikely to do so every year.
Find out if your employer is in a position to cover any of the liability. This is absolutely not an option for everyone.