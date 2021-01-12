IoD webinar to give outlook on property market

THE first webinar of the Institute of Directors in Ireland (IoD) schedule for 2021 will provide an outlook on the Irish property market for the year ahead, with guest speaker Marian Finnegan, managing director of residential and advisory, Sherry FitzGerald Group.

This webinar is part of the IoD briefings series, and it will be sponsored by Accenture, and takes place on Thursday, January 14, at 9.30am.

Over the course of the webinar, Marian Finnegan will provide a timely and insightful up-to-date commentary on trends in all sectors of the Irish property market. Her presentation will also address: the economic and political background; residential markets; private rental markets; commercial market investment and occupier trends; and the office market.

Commenting, Maura Quinn, Chief Executive, IoD Ireland, noted: “The property market outlook is a regular feature of our events programme, with Marian Finnegan providing insights on residential and commercial property. I am delighted that Accenture has agreed to join us as our sponsor in 2021 for the IoD’s flagship briefings series.

“Accenture is a leading global professional services company with capabilities in digital, cloud and security and its sponsorship will allow us to continue to bring presentations from the most insightful expert speakers and thought leaders to our members.”

Commenting on its role as sponsor, Etain Seymour, Director of Marketing and Communications at Accenture in Ireland, noted: “We are delighted to have joined forces with IoD Ireland for the 2021 Briefing Series. The IoD is one of the leading authorities in corporate governance standards in Ireland. The briefings series is essential for any business leader seeking expert and leading insights on governance, topical issues, and thought leadership. We look forward to working with the IoD over the coming year as part of this important series.”

All IoD Ireland members can register to attend the briefing at: https://www.iodireland.ie/events