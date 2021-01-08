Katherine takes the reins in West Cork

KATHERINE O’Sullivan is the new Network Ireland West Cork branch president for 2021.

Speaking about her new role, Ms O'Sullivan said: “I am honoured to be elected the fourth president of Network Ireland West Cork. Together with the new committee, I hope to continue the great work of the previous presidents.

"I am ready for the challenge and the opportunity to share my knowledge and skills with others and to empower the committee and members to help each other and learn the benefits of giving back.”

Outgoing president, Caroline Murphy handed over the chain of office with these words of advice: “2020 was a challenging year for so many, both in business and in our personal lives but through the work of Network Ireland and the marvellous committee, we saw our members not just survive but thrive in their businesses. Katherine and I have worked closely for a number of years and I know she will be a great leader and I wish her and the Network all the best in 2021.”

Ms O’Sullivan, is general manager of Skibbereen company, O'Donnell Design Ltd. and winner of the 2019 Employee Shining Star Network Ireland National Award.

When asked about her plans for the year ahead, Katherine said: “I have a number of objectives for the year ahead. Developing the networking skills of our members in a Covid world is very important, which will result in bringing benefits of additional business and learning to our members. Also, I’m passionate about embracing West Cork and all it has to offer and I want to further reach out, highlight and support the incredible businesses all across West Cork."

Katherine is joined by an energetic committee, and says without these ladies, it would not be possible to have such success as a branch. She is inspired to support women in senior employment positions as well as entrepreneurs. Katherine’s theme for the year ahead is 'Embracing Change'.

"If 2020 has thought us anything it is that we must be open to change in order to adapt in this ever changing environment."

Katherine together with the newly elected Network Ireland West Cork committee are available to guide their members through 2021 and beyond.

A busy mum of three, Katherine grew up on a dairy farm in Dunmanway and now continues a farming tradition with her husband, Mícheál in Durrus. Her chosen charity for her year as president is Embrace Farm.

Ms O'Sullivan added: “I look forward to working with Embrace Farm, who do incredible work and I hope to not just raise funds for them but to create awareness for their amazing efforts in highlighting the importance of farm safety and the devastating impact of farm accidents on families.”

Farming and Food industries are significant contributors to the economy of West Cork.

Network Ireland West Cork’s first event will take place on January 28 and is in keeping with the theme #Embracing Change.

The Network will welcome Dr Jean van Sinderen-Law, Director of European Relations and Public Affairs at University College Cork as guest speaker. This event will take place on zoom and is free for network members.

Network Ireland supports Women in Business through regular networking events and masterclasses, social media and ezines, mentoring programmes and the annual awards. For more details on how to join, visit https://networkireland.ie/west-cork/ or follow on social media @NetIrlWestCork