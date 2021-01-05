Revenue remind businesses on CRSS payments they can claim

The business is required to prohibit or considerably restrict customers from accessing its premises, and
The weekly turnover from the relevant business activity in the claim period will be no more than 25% of the average weekly turnover in 2019, (or in the case of a business activity which commenced on or after 26 December 2019, the average weekly turnover of the business in 2020).
The eligible business has tax clearance for the relevant claim period and intends to resume trading after the Covid restrictions are lifted.