Revenue remind businesses on CRSS payments they can claim

AS the Government announced additional public health restrictions last week, whereby all non-essential retail as well as gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools closed on December 31 the Revenue issued new advice on support payments to the businesses that had to close for the month of January.

Revenue is reminding qualifying persons who carry on a business activity that is impacted by the revised public health restrictions that they can make a claim to Revenue for a Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) payment, subject to a maximum of €5,000, for each week that it is affected by the restrictions, if:



The business is required to prohibit or considerably restrict customers from accessing its premises, and

The weekly turnover from the relevant business activity in the claim period will be no more than 25% of the average weekly turnover in 2019, (or in the case of a business activity which commenced on or after 26 December 2019, the average weekly turnover of the business in 2020).

The eligible business has tax clearance for the relevant claim period and intends to resume trading after the Covid restrictions are lifted.

Businesses closed last Thursday will also qualify for the additional seasonal CRSS payment for the weeks beginning December 28, 2020, and January 4, 2021.

This additional support provides up to double the amount of the weekly CRSS support payment due, subject to the statutory maximum payment of €5,000 per week.

Eligible businesses that are already registered for CRSS, and who are satisfied that they meet the eligibility criteria for the scheme, can make a claim for payment via the eRepayments service in ROS.

Businesses impacted by the move to increased public health restrictions that are not already registered for CRSS can apply to register for the scheme via the eRegistration service in ROS once they are satisfied that they meet the eligibility criteria.

Updated detailed information on the CRSS can be found at guidelines on the operation of the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme.

A qualifying person who carries on a business activity from a premises located in a region that is subject to Covid-19 related restrictions can make a claim.