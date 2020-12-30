Minister launches civil service employee survey

THE Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, has published the Civil Service Employee Engagement Survey 2020 Covid-19 Remote Working Report.

This report arises from the 2020 Civil Service Employee Engagement Survey and is the third in a series of surveys carried out across the entire Civil Service.

The 2020 survey has achieved a record response rate, with 26,822 civil servants, or 65% of the workforce completing it, making it the largest work based survey this year in Ireland.

The results of this module are the first to be published from the 2020 Civil Service Employee Engagement Survey. A further report will issue in early 2021.

The Civil Service Employee Engagement Survey launched on Monday, September 14, and ran until Friday, October 2, 2020. Given the unprecedented situation that the country found itself in, due to Covid-19, a new module was introduced to the survey this year to capture the experiences of staff who transitioned to remote working as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Overall, the results reflect the impact of interventions implemented by Civil Service Departments and Offices in response to the crisis.

The results also compare sympathetically with the results of similarly-focused consultations held both nationally and internationally, indicating that the experiences, resilience and drive of staff are part of a more global human phenomenon.

Minister McGrath said: “I am pleased to announce the launch of the Civil Service Employee Engagement Survey Covid-19 Remote Working report.

“This is the largest workplace survey on Covid-19 and remote working held in Ireland to date this year and as such provides us with a rich body of data to inform future policy development.

“As we are all aware, Covid-19 has severely disrupted and changed the working environments of workers throughout the country.

“As we collectively face the challenging road ahead, we must also be open to the opportunities that the pandemic has presented.

“We will continue to proactively explore both the challenges and the opportunities so that we can develop solutions that will allow us to serve the people of Ireland to the best of our abilities, while protecting the health and well-being of all.

“This report also highlights the importance of staying connected with colleagues and supporting each other. I would like to thank everyone who took the time to have their say.

“I am heartened by the finding that 88% of staff believe they are as effective working remotely as they are in their normal place of work and I see first hand in my own Department how well staff have adapted to the challenges of Covid-19.

“I note that some staff feel they have not been adequately supported in terms of wellbeing and I acknowledge that this must be addressed.”