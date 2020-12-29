Enterprise Ireland welcome conclusion of negotiations

JULIE Sinnamon, Chief Executive of Enterprise Ireland, has welcomed the conclusion of EU/UK trade negotiations.

“The conclusion of a trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom is very welcome news.

“There is now clarity on the changed trading relationship between Ireland and the UK and the uncertainty which has been a significant concern for Irish business over recent years, has been largely removed.

“The UK is, and will remain, our largest export market and Enterprise Ireland will now work closely with Irish companies trading with the UK to ensure that the details of the new trading arrangements are clear and understood.

“Recent research by IHS Markit on behalf of Enterprise Ireland shows that there was a 32% increase in preparation by Irish business for the 1st January deadline in recent months and this trade deal should ensure that Irish companies can continue to trade successfully with customers in the UK, going forward.”

Ms Sinnamon, however, emphasised that the new trade deal does not change the fact that new customs procedures will be a reality for companies trading with the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from January 1.

“New customs procedures between Ireland and Great Britain will be a reality from 1st January even with this new EU/UK trade agreement.

“Customs advice and supports are available from Enterprise Ireland’s Brexit Unit. Our Ready for Customs grant provides financial support to companies to enhance customs capacity and I would urge every company who exports to the UK to assess if that support suits their needs.

“Our online Brexit Readiness Checker is also a great resource for companies that still have questions or need advice about key issues such as customs, supply chain and currency fluctuation.”