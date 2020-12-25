Fri, 25 Dec, 2020 - 10:05

Clune: Authorities must act against disinformation

MEP Deirdre Clune: Authorities must act against vaccine disinformation.

RELEVANT authorities at EU level and in Ireland must act against vaccine disinformation campaigns.

This is according to MEP Deirdre Clune who is a member of the European Parliament’s Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee. MEP Clune is urging people not to be afraid to challenge vaccine disinformation or the spread of it – even among family or friends

MEP Clune said: “The vaccine will help return some sort of normality to our daily lives by next summer however in order for such a vaccination programme to be successful people must be willing to get vaccinated.”

The Department of Health says their research tells them that many people have already decided (45%) that they will definitely or (28%) will probably take the vaccine when it is offered. The HSE and the Department of Health are currently preparing an information and communication campaign aimed at addressing the many questions and concerns that will undoubtedly surface in the coming months.

“There will be questions asked and clear answers must be given surrounding the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. It is really important that we develop trust in the vaccine, the science behind it and that we are clear about the authorisation process. It is also critically that disinformation or plain untruths are dispelled.

“Disinformation campaigns against the vaccine will develop particularly in the online space and I believe that the relevant authorities at EU level and in Ireland must act against these campaigns. Every effort must be made to be vigilant and proactive to counteract disinformation.

“Actions such as those we saw against the myths and on truths surrounding Covid-19 earlier this year are needed again. The use of online space has changed the way we access our news and how we engage with items of information.”

