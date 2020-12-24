5,198 mortgages were approved this November

A total of 5,198 mortgages were approved in November 2020 – first-time buyers (FTBs) were approved for 2,826 mortgages (54.4% of total volume) while mover purchasers accounted for 1,373 (26.4%).
The number of mortgages approved fell by 0.2% month-on-month and rose by 24.3% compared with the same period last year.
Mortgages approved in November 2020 were valued at €1,281 million – of which FTBs accounted for €692 million (54.1%) and mover purchasers for €388 million (30.3%).
The value of mortgage approvals rose by 2.2% month-on-month and by 33.3% year-on-year.