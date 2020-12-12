Bus Éireann has announced its festive schedule

BUS ÉIREANN, Ireland’s national bus company, is pleased to inform customers about its Christmas schedule and to provide important travel advice for Christmas 2020.

In general, final departures will be from 9pm on Christmas Eve — intercity Expressway customers should check their specific schedule online.

There will be no services on Christmas Day, and they resume on 26 December at 9am with a Sunday service. A Sunday service will operate on 27 and 28 December, with a weekday service resuming on 29 December.

Normal weekday services will run on 31 December and a Sunday service on January 1.

Full details are available at buseireann.ie and expressway.ie.

Service updates are regularly posted to these sites.

The @buseireann and @expresswayIRE twitter feeds post real-time updates should coaches be full to capacity.

Bus Éireann Chief Customer Officer, Allen Parker, said: “Demand is somewhat unpredictable this year and all our services are restricted to 50% capacity.

“We encourage people to plan their travel, to consider travelling as early as possible and at off-peak times, and to use seat reservation where that is available.

“We would like to thank customers for their cooperation and understanding, and our staff for all their efforts as they work throughout the holiday period.

“It has been a very challenging year, we want everyone to travel safely and look forward to a healthy and safe 2021.”

Bus Éireann operates in accordance with all public health guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.