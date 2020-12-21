Bursary to help support women in STEM at UCC

CHRISTMAS has come a few days early to 11 students across second, third and fourth year at University College Cork, who will each receive a €3,000 bursary plus industry mentoring and leadership training as part of an initiative to support women in STEM.

These bursaries are provided by Johnson & Johnson as part of their WiSTEM2D programme, which aims to fuel the development of the female STEM2D talent pipeline by awarding and sponsoring women at critical points in their careers in each of the STEM2D disciplines: Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design.

The 11 recipients were chosen from almost 100 students across STEM programmes in the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science at UCC and selected by three panels with representatives from J&J and the college. Runners up will also receive mentorship and leadership training as part of the programme.

“The standard of application was just incredible and so many students are worthy of the award – it was so difficult to select just 11,” said Gillian Morgan of Janssen, Cork.

“We are thrilled that J&J have afforded us this opportunity for our female students in STEM. Links with our industry partners is crucial and our students particularly value this aspect of the programme,” said Professor Sarah Culloty, Head of College, Science, Engineering and Food Science at University College Cork.

The recipients are: Daisy Garde, Biological and Chemical Sciences, Bandon; Ruth Bergin, Data Science and Analytics, Laois; Niamh Lehane, Mathematical Sciences, Ovens; Rose Delaney, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Laois; Ruby Millet, Physics and Mathematical Sciences, Kilkenny; Julia Sheehan, Financial Maths and Actuarial Science, Douglas; Ruth Delahunty, Biomedical Science UCC/CIT, Kilkenny; Tara Stuart, Clancy Physics and Astrophysics, Carrigaline; Amy O’Reilly, Biochemistry, Minane Bridge Rachel Lynch, Chemistry of Pharmaceutical Compounds, Carrigaline and Katie M. O’Brien, Biomedical Science, Buttevant.