Cork’s Linda named Food to GoManager of the Year

LINDA O’Sullivan, Deli Manager of EUROSPAR Supermarket Cobh, has been named Delicatessen/Food to Go Manager of the Year at the recent annual ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in the Irish retail calendar, the National Grocery Management Awards is Ireland’s premier scheme for recognising and honouring management excellence. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the awards were held remotely this year and there was much excitement in Cobh when Linda’s award was announced.

To win a ShelfLife retail management award is a high point in the career of many of Ireland’s best performing managers from across a variety of categories and at various levels of career progression and is testament to true excellence in retailing standards.

Commenting, Malachy Hanberry, Managing Director EUROSPAR said, “I want to heartily congratulate Linda and all the team at EUROSPAR Cobh on this prestigious award. This recognition is a tremendous acknowledgement of the ongoing excellence of Retailer Shane Jones and the team at EUROSPAR Cobh and, indeed, of all EUROSPAR supermarkets.”

The ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards are now in their 15th year and are the long-standing benchmark for those in management in the retail industry.

